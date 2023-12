CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Alexis had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 72-56 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. Alexis…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Alexis had 18 points in Chattanooga’s 72-56 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.

Alexis contributed nine rebounds for the Mocs (5-1). Honor Huff also scored 18 points and Jan Zidek finished with 16.

Adam Larson led the way for the Redhawks (1-5) with 13 points. Rob Martin added 10 points and five assists.

