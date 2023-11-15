Live Radio
Chatman’s 19 lead Buffalo over Roberts Wesleyan 89-83

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 10:03 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sy Chatman scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Buffalo beat Roberts Wesleyan 89-83 on Wednesday night.

Shawn Fulcher scored 18 points and added five assists for the Bulls (1-2). Jonnivius Smith had 14 points and finished 6 of 6 from the floor.

The Redhawks were led by Malik Brooks, who posted 23 points, four assists and two steals. Jermaine Taggert added 13 points and Ryan Hudson scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

