Charlotte hosts Maine to start season

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers begin the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Charlotte finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The 49ers allowed opponents to score 62.6 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Maine went 13-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.