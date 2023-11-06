Charlotte hosts Maine to open season

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8.5; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers begin the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Charlotte finished 22-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The 49ers averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 3.8 on fast breaks.

Maine went 7-10 in America East games and 5-12 on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 9.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.