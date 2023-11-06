Live Radio
Charlotte hosts Maine to open season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers begin the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Charlotte finished 22-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The 49ers averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 3.8 on fast breaks.

Maine went 7-10 in America East games and 5-12 on the road last season. The Black Bears averaged 9.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

