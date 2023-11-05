Charlotte hosts Maine to begin season

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers begin the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Charlotte went 22-14 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The 49ers averaged 5.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Maine finished 13-17 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Black Bears gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

