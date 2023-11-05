Live Radio
Charlotte hosts Maine to begin season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Maine Black Bears at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte 49ers begin the season at home against the Maine Black Bears.

Charlotte went 22-14 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The 49ers averaged 5.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Maine finished 13-17 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Black Bears gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

