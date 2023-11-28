Live Radio
Charlotte hosts Davidson following Patterson’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:21 AM

Davidson Wildcats (3-3) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 65-57 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The 49ers have gone 3-0 in home games. Charlotte has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Charlotte makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Davidson averages 9.8 more points per game (67.8) than Charlotte allows to opponents (58.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the 49ers. Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2% for Charlotte.

Bobby Durkin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. David Skogman is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for Davidson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

