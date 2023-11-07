Charleston Southern wins 94-59 over Toccoa Falls

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick’s 22 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Toccoa Falls 94-59 on Monday. Patrick added…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daren Patrick’s 22 points helped Charleston Southern defeat Toccoa Falls 94-59 on Monday.

Patrick added nine rebounds for the Buccaneers. RJ Johnson scored 19 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Taje’ Kelly finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Screaming Eagles were led in scoring by Anthony Williams II, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Josh Parker added nine points for Toccoa Falls. In addition, David Witcher had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Charleston Southern is a matchup Thursday with North Florida at home. Toccoa Falls visits Georgia State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.