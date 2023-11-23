Charleston Southern visits Sallis and Wake Forest

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Hunter Sallis scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 86-80 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Demon Deacons are 1-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-2 away from home. Charleston Southern ranks fifth in the Big South scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Taje’ Kelly averaging 8.0.

Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is shooting 50.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 17.2 points for Wake Forest.

RJ Johnson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

