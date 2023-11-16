Charleston Southern visits NC State after Taylor’s 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in NC State’s 84-64 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

NC State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Wolfpack gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Charleston Southern finished 6-12 in Big South games and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 12.0 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

