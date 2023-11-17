Charleston Southern visits NC State after Taylor’s 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (2-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -23.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Jayden Taylor scored 22 points in NC State’s 84-64 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

NC State finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 11.7 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern finished 3-12 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 12.0 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.