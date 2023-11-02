Charleston (SC) opens season at home against Iona

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars
Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars host the Iona Gaels in the season opener.
Charleston (SC) went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 31-4 overall. The Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.
Iona finished 27-8 overall with an 8-4 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels averaged 76 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
