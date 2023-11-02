Charleston (SC) opens season at home against Iona

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is…

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars host the Iona Gaels in the season opener.

Charleston (SC) went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 31-4 overall. The Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Iona finished 27-8 overall with an 8-4 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels averaged 76 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

