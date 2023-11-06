Charleston (SC) hosts Iona for season opener

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is…

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars host the Iona Gaels for the season opener.

Charleston (SC) went 31-4 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 13.7 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Iona went 8-4 on the road and 27-8 overall a season ago. The Gaels averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.