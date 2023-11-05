Charleston (SC) Cougars tip off season at home against the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is…

Iona Gaels at Charleston (SC) Cougars

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston (SC) Cougars start the season at home against the Iona Gaels.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Iona went 27-8 overall with an 8-4 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

