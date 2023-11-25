Chaplin scores 27, Little Rock knocks off Tulsa 84-82 in OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin scored 27 points as Little Rock beat Tulsa 84-82 in overtime on Saturday…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin scored 27 points as Little Rock beat Tulsa 84-82 in overtime on Saturday night.

Chaplin also had 15 rebounds for the Trojans (2-4). Bradley Douglas scored 13 points while going 5 of 19 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds and six assists. Deantoni Gordon had 13 points and shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Golden Hurricane (4-1) were led in scoring by Tyshawn Archie, who finished with 17 points. Cobe Williams added 16 points for Tulsa. Carlous Williams also had 11 points — including a jumper from the left wing as time expired in regulation to force overtime — and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.