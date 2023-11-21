Chaplin leads Little Rock against Georgia State after 22-point game

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 88-77 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

Little Rock went 10-21 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Georgia State went 3-16 in Sun Belt action and 0-11 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

