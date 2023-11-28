Chaplin leads Little Rock against Ball State after 27-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at Little Rock Trojans (2-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans…

Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at Little Rock Trojans (2-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Ball State Cardinals after Jamir Chaplin scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 84-82 overtime win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Trojans have gone 2-1 in home games. Little Rock allows 85.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 0-1 away from home. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 2.0.

Little Rock is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 80.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 85.5 Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.2 points. Deantoni Gordon is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for Little Rock.

Jihad is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 rebounds for Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.