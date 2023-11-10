Central Michigan takes on UL Monroe in non-conference play

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe…

UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe plays Central Michigan for a non-conference matchup.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

UL Monroe finished 11-21 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Warhawks averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

