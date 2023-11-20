Central Michigan secures 70-56 victory against Siena at Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Led by Brian Taylor’s 21 points and a full stat sheet from Anthony Pritchard, Central…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Led by Brian Taylor’s 21 points and a full stat sheet from Anthony Pritchard, Central Michigan defeated Siena 70-56 at the Sunshine Slam on Monday.

Taylor shot 7 for 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Chippewas (2-3). Pritchard scored 18 points and added seven rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

The Saints (1-3) were led in scoring by Giovanni Emejuru, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. Siena also got 13 points from Mason Courtney.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

