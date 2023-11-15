Central Michigan faces South Florida on 3-game slide

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-0) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -17.5;…

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-0)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan enters the matchup with South Florida as losers of three straight games.

South Florida went 14-18 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 22.2 from deep.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.