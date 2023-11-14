Live Radio
Central Michigan faces South Florida, aims to end 3-game slide

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:43 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-0)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan enters the matchup with South Florida after losing three games in a row.

South Florida went 14-18 overall last season while going 9-9 at home. The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Central Michigan finished 5-13 in MAC play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 30.0% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

