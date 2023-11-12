Central Michigan Chippewas to face the Florida State Seminoles on the road

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State…

Central Michigan Chippewas (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (1-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles take on the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Florida State finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 5-11 at home. The Seminoles averaged 13.4 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Chippewas gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 20.1 fouls last season.

