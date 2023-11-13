Central Connecticut defeats Framingham State 99-42

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 13 points in Central Connecticut’s 99-42 win against Framingham State on Monday…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 13 points in Central Connecticut’s 99-42 win against Framingham State on Monday night.

Amos added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Blue Devils (1-2). Jay Rodgers scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Jordan Jones shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Rams were led in scoring by Adonis Vashon, who finished with eight points. Ty Staples-Santos added six points and seven rebounds for Framingham State. Jonathan Noel also recorded six points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Central Connecticut hosts Manhattan in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

