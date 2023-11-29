Central Arkansas visits Wright and Loyola Marymount

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -20.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Justin Wright scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 67-47 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Lions are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 5.7.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Central Arkansas ranks ninth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 5.1.

Loyola Marymount averages 78.6 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 74.0 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 69.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 69.1 Loyola Marymount gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Justice Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Loyola Marymount.

Carl Daughtery Jr. is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.0 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

