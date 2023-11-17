Central Arkansas visits Vanderbilt following Cato’s 22-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -19.5;…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -19.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Elias Cato scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-83 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Vanderbilt went 22-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Commodores averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 29.0 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Central Arkansas went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Bears shot 41.2% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.