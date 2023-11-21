Central Arkansas visits Carter and Kansas State

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Cam Carter scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 91-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Kansas State averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Central Arkansas has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Kansas State makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Central Arkansas averages 71.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 77.2 Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Carter is averaging 18.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% for Kansas State.

Elias Cato is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Tucker Anderson is averaging 10.6 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

