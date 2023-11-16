Central Arkansas faces Vanderbilt following Cato’s 22-point performance

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Elias Cato scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 85-83 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Vanderbilt finished 14-6 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Commodores averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 25.2 from deep.

Central Arkansas went 9-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

