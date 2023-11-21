Cent. Conn. St. visits UMass following Jeanne-Rose’s 25-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at UMass Minutemen (2-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at UMass Minutemen (2-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits the UMass Minutemen after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 25 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-63 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

UMass finished 15-16 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Minutemen averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 7-10 in NEC action and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shot 44.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.