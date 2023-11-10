Cent. Conn. St. faces Quinnipiac after Jeanne-Rose’s 21-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (1-0)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 81-70 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

Quinnipiac went 9-4 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Bobcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-14 on the road. The Blue Devils averaged 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.