Cent. Conn. St. faces Army on 3-game road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) at Army Black Knights (0-6)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Blue Devils visit Army.

The Black Knights have gone 0-2 at home. Army is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Army averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. scores 5.1 more points per game (72.4) than Army allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.8 points. Josh Scovens is shooting 35.7% and averaging 8.7 points for Army.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.8 points for the Blue Devils. Jayden Brown is averaging 10.6 points for Cent. Conn. St..

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

