Carter leads Kansas State against Central Arkansas after 28-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -25.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Cam Carter scored 28 points in Kansas State’s 91-83 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Kansas State scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Central Arkansas has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State averages 79.8 points, 12.0 more per game than the 67.8 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Carter is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.0 points for Kansas State.

Daniel Sofield is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 8.3 points. Elias Cato is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

