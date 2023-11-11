Live Radio
Carlos Marshall scores 25 and Santa Clara knocks off Saint Francis 82-59

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 9:23 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 25 points as Santa Clara defeated Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 82-59 on Saturday night.

Marshall added six rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Johnny O’Neil scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Francisco Caffaro had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Cam Gregory led the way for the Red Flash (0-3) with 12 points and four assists. Saint Francis also got nine points and two blocks from Eli Wilborn.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Santa Clara visits Stanford and Saint Francis goes on the road to play Penn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

