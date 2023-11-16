Cardet leads Chicago State against Southern Illinois after 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -15;…

Chicago State Cougars (1-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0)

Carbondale, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -15; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Southern Illinois Salukis after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 74-64 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Southern Illinois finished 13-2 at home last season while going 23-10 overall. The Salukis averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free throw line and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Chicago State finished 0-0 in DI Independent play and 3-20 on the road last season. The Cougars averaged 5.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.