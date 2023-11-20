Cardenas Torre scores 23, San Jose State takes down Hampton 71-52 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas Torre’s 23 points helped San Jose State defeat Hampton 71-52 at the…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas Torre’s 23 points helped San Jose State defeat Hampton 71-52 at the Paradise Jam on Monday.

Cardenas Torre shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (4-2). Tibet Gorener scored 15 points and Myron Amey Jr. added 12 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Joshua Lusane finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (2-4). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

