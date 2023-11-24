Live Radio
Canisius wins 76-67 over Wofford

The Associated Press

November 24, 2023, 8:01 PM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal had 19 points in Canisius’ 76-67 win against Wofford in the Northern Classic on Friday night.

Uijtendaal added nine rebounds and seven steals for the Golden Griffins (3-2). TJ Gadsden scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Bryce Okpoh shot 6 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Terriers (2-3) were led in scoring by Dillon Bailey, who finished with 20 points. Chase Cormier added 17 points for Wofford. Chase Martin also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

