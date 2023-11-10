Canisius visits Saint Bonaventure following Pride’s 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Charles Pride scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-69 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

Saint Bonaventure finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Bonnies averaged 11.9 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Canisius finished 8-13 in MAAC action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

