Canisius hosts Balanc and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Matt Balanc scored 24 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-69 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Golden Griffins are 1-0 on their home court. Canisius has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats are 1-1 on the road. Quinnipiac averages 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Canisius averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 9.9 more points per game (83.8) than Canisius gives up to opponents (73.9).

The Golden Griffins and Bobcats match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siem Uijtendaal is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Canisius.

Balanc averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks for Quinnipiac.

