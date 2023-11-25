Canisius earns 85-77 win over Western Kentucky

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Frank Mitchell scored 17 points as Canisius beat Western Kentucky 85-77 on Saturday. Mitchell also contributed…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Frank Mitchell scored 17 points as Canisius beat Western Kentucky 85-77 on Saturday.

Mitchell also contributed 16 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (4-2). Siem Uijtendaal shot 3 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Bryce Okpoh had 14 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Hilltoppers (4-2) were led by Don McHenry, who recorded 16 points. Babacar Faye added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Western Kentucky. Rodney Howard also had 15 points and six rebounds.

