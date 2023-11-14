Live Radio
Campbell visits Virginia Tech following Dell’Orso’s 35-point game

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:43 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 35 points in Campbell’s 77-63 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

Virginia Tech finished 13-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Hokies averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

Campbell went 4-10 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Fighting Camels averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

