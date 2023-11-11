Campbell visits East Carolina following Johnson’s 29-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (1-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Brandon Johnson scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 91-61 victory against the Ferrum Panthers.

East Carolina finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Pirates shot 40.6% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

Campbell went 16-18 overall a season ago while going 4-10 on the road. The Fighting Camels averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

