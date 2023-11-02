Campbell tips off season at home against Navy

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5;…

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Navy Midshipmen in the season opener.

Campbell went 8-6 at home last season while going 16-18 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 6.2 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Navy finished 18-13 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

