Campbell hosts Navy to tip off season

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels begin the season at home against the Navy Midshipmen.

Campbell finished 16-18 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Fighting Camels shot 46.7% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Navy finished 18-13 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

