Campbell hosts Navy to open season

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5;…

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Navy Midshipmen for the season opener.

Campbell finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Navy went 18-13 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.