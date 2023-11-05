Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Campbell hosts Navy to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Navy Midshipmen at Campbell Fighting Camels

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Navy Midshipmen for the season opener.

Campbell finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Navy went 18-13 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

