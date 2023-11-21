Campbell hosts Idaho State after Dell’Orso’s 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Idaho State Bengals after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 25 points in Campbell’s 78-75 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Campbell went 16-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Camels gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Bengals have gone 0-2 away from home. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brayden Parker averaging 2.0.

