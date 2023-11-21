Live Radio
Campbell hosts Idaho State after Dell’Orso’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:43 AM

Idaho State Bengals (2-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-3)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Idaho State Bengals after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 25 points in Campbell’s 78-75 overtime loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Campbell went 16-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Fighting Camels gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Bengals have gone 0-2 away from home. Idaho State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brayden Parker averaging 2.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

