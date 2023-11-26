Cameron Brink scores 21 points to lead No. 4 Stanford past Albany 79-35

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — As a 5-foot-8 college freshman at Albany, Tara VanDerveer jumped center to start the game. Every…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — As a 5-foot-8 college freshman at Albany, Tara VanDerveer jumped center to start the game.

Every one, as she remembers it. She’s not sure whether she was the tallest player, nor does she recall the team’s record.

“I can’t remember,” she said Sunday, “that was a long time ago.”

VanDerveer did lead the team in turnovers, too, that’s still plenty clear.

Cameron Brink had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and VanDerveer’s No. 4 Stanford team beat her old Albany program 79-35.

Kayla Cooper led the way with 16 points for Albany, where VanDerveer played that one season to begin her collegiate career. The Great Danes (4-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

VanDerveer will exchange Stanford’s scouting report with Albany and receive one back from the Great Danes — something she considers an important learning experience for both teams that happens on occasion with non-conference opponents as everyone tries to improve.

“It’s for us, to help us, and it hopefully can help them, too,” said VanDerveer, who also spoke to the Albany team afterward in the locker room. “I think sometimes it’s good to have insight into what other teams are trying to do.”

Albany veteran assistant coach Yvonne Hawkins, with nearly two decades in the college game, so appreciated the thoughtful gesture by VanDerveer.

“It’s all about networking in women’s basketball and it’s all about helping each other out,” Hawkins said. “Coach VanDerveer came in to talk to our team at length. That was awesome. It’s amazing. She’s amazing. She’s so down to earth and she’s all about growing this game and helping young coaches.”

Kiki Iriafen contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0), coming off a 100-88 victory — a season high in points — against No. 13 Florida State in the championship game of the Ball Dawgs Classic at Henderson, Nevada.

Iriafen had 30 points and 17 rebounds in the title matchup and earned tournament MVP honors after combining for 44 points and 26 rebounds in two games.

The 6-foot-3 junior is one of only five players in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Stanford is the only team with two players averaging a double-double given Brink’s totals.

Brink grabbed eight offensive boards but knows she let a few get away.

“Tara will always yell at me for the ones I didn’t get,” she said.

VanDerveer’s 1,193rd career victory moved her within 10 wins of breaking Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202 to become winningest coach in men’s or women’s basketball.

Stanford missed its initial three shots then made four of its next five to get going.

The Great Danes began 0 for 7 before leading scorer Cooper’s jumper at the 5:11 mark of the opening quarter.

Stanford’s Brooke Demetre was limited to 3 minutes because of an illness.

CONNECTIONS

VanDerveer, a native of Schenectady in upstate New York, played for the Great Danes in 1971-72 before transferring to Indiana. Her father studied for his doctorate at Albany.

The America East Conference program faced a Pac-12 opponent for only the third time and first since losing 68-67 to USC in 2015 after a defeat to California in 2008.

BIG PICTURE

Fifth-year guard Hannah Jump scored 16 points and reached 300 career 3-pointers. She now has 303 and is closing in on Kiana Williams’ program-record 311 done over four seasons. But it’s worth noting that Williams played 4,336 career minutes, while Jump is now at 2,928.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Jump said of reaching 300 3s. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates.”

The Cardinal began the game 3 for 13 from deep and finished 10 of 29 to 4 for 15 by Albany.

UP NEXT

Albany: Hosts Siena on Thursday.

Stanford: Visits San Diego State on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.