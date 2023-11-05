California Golden Bears tip off season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under…

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears host the Saint Thomas Tommies in the season opener.

Cal finished 3-29 overall with a 3-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Bears gave up 70.1 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

St. Thomas went 10-10 in Summit League action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.