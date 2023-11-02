California Golden Bears start season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9; over/under…

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears start the season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Cal went 3-29 overall with a 3-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Bears averaged 9.6 assists per game on 20.7 made field goals last season.

St. Thomas finished 19-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Tommies averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.