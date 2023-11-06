California Golden Bears start season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under…

Saint Thomas Tommies at California Golden Bears

Berkeley, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears host the Saint Thomas Tommies in the season opener.

Cal finished 3-29 overall with a 3-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

St. Thomas finished 10-10 in Summit League play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Tommies gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

