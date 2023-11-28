Caldwell scores 23, SE Louisiana knocks off Southern-New Orleans 101-55

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 23 points as SE Louisiana beat Southern-New Orleans 101-55 on Tuesday night. Caldwell…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Nick Caldwell scored 23 points as SE Louisiana beat Southern-New Orleans 101-55 on Tuesday night.

Caldwell added six rebounds and four steals for the Lions (2-5). Kam Burton added 19 points while shooting 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Avery Wilson was 7 of 12 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding three steals. The Lions broke a five-game losing streak.

Jamal Gibson led the way for the Knights with 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Chaun Moore added 10 points and six assists for Southern-New Orleans. Jeremiah Maldonado also had 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.