Cal takes on Tulane in San Juan Capistrano, California

Tulane Green Wave (3-1) vs. California Golden Bears (2-3)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Thursday, 12:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The California Golden Bears will face the Tulane Green Wave at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Golden Bears are 2-3 in non-conference play. Cal ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.2.

Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

