Cal Poly visits Denver following Tainamo’s 31-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at Denver Pioneers (0-1)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Touko Tainamo scored 31 points in Denver’s 95-87 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

Denver went 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 8-25 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Mustangs allowed opponents to score 65.9 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

